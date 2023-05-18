Photo by Bekir Uğur via Pexels

Decatur, Georgia is a city that prides itself on its beautiful parks and outdoor spaces. With an abundance of nature trails, residents can enjoy a variety of walking trails to explore the city’s natural beauty.

The city’s parks offer a range of recreational activities for all ages, including walking trails. These outdoor spaces provide a great opportunity for families and friends to gather and spend quality time together.

The city hosts a variety of events throughout the year, such as outdoor concerts and festivals, that take advantage of these beautiful parks.

Whether you’re looking for a quick walk or a leisurely stroll, Decatur has a trail that’s perfect for you.

1. The Stone Mountain Trail

The Stone Mountain Trail is a beloved walking trail that passes through Decatur that has been enjoyed by locals and visitors alike for years.

The trail begins at Centennial Olympic Park and travels through Freedom Park before becoming an on-street connection on moderately traveled streets though Candler Park and Lake Claire neighborhoods. The Stone Mountain Trail becomes a side path through Decatur and then a rails-to-trails greenway into Clarkston (over I-285). This trail is a side path to the outskirts of Stone Mountain Village.

Part of the 15-mile Stone Mountain Trail passes through the city of Decatur. To see more information on the route that goes directly through the city, you can visit TrailLink.com.

According to Stone Mountain Park, here are some of the perks of its trails:

The overall trail spans a total of 15 miles, which offers walkers the opportunity to experience several of the city’s beautiful parks and neighborhoods while enjoying the great outdoors.

The trail’s popularity is largely due to its scenic views, which are truly breathtaking, and its varied terrain, which makes it perfect for walkers of all levels.

From flat stretches to hilly terrain, the Stone Mountain Trail offers a challenge for those seeking a more intense workout, while also providing a more leisurely stroll for those who just want to enjoy the natural beauty of the region.

Address: 1000 Robert E Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain

1000 Robert E Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain Admission: Access to the park trails is included with a daily or annual parking pass

The trail is well-maintained, ensuring that walkers can enjoy their experience without worrying about any hazards along the way. The trail consists of a variety of smaller trails within the complete trail to accomodate for varying distances and levels of difficulties.

The Stone Mountain Trail is a must-see attraction for anyone who loves being outdoors and wants to experience the beauty of Decatur.

2. The East Decatur Greenway

The East Decatur Greenway is a lovely walking trail located in Decatur that has become increasingly popular among locals and tourists alike.

According to Pathfoundation.org, The East Decatur Greenway is:

A 1.2-mile trail that is well-maintained.

It offers visitors an opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of the city while enjoying some much-needed exercise.

The trail is surrounded by lush greenery and offers stunning views of the city’s skyline, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts.

The trail is conveniently located near many restaurants and shops, making it the perfect place for a quick walk during lunch breaks or after work. Whether you are looking to unwind, explore the great outdoors, or simply get your daily dose of exercise, the East Decatur Greenway has something for everyone.

Directions and access: Parking is available on the trail’s southern end on S. Columbia Drive. You can also take MARTA’s Blue Line train to reach the trail, arriving at the Avondale Station (915 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur) on the trail’s north end.

Graphic courtesy of PathFoundation.org.

3. The South Peachtree Creek Trail (Mason Mill Park)

The South Peachtree Creek Trail is a wonderful destination for those seeking a leisurely outdoor experience in the Atlanta area.

According to Pathfoundation.org, perks of this trail includes:

The South Peachtree Creek Trail is stretched about 3.6 miles.

The trail connects Mason Mill Park to Medlock Park, passing through several parks and neighborhoods along the way.

The trail’s paved surface is perfect for walking, jogging, or biking, and the relatively flat terrain makes it an ideal choice for families with young children.

As you stroll along the trail, you’ll be treated to a unique view of the city, with glimpses of charming neighborhoods and pockets of green space that are often overlooked by visitors.

Address: 1340 McConnell Dr, Decatur

Whether you’re a seasoned outdoor enthusiast or simply looking for a relaxing way to enjoy the beautiful Atlanta weather, the South Peachtree Creek Trail is an excellent choice.

Graphic courtesy of PathFoundation.org.

Other Trails to Explore

Decatur boasts a number of other parks and nature trails that are worth exploring. For instance, Oakhurst Dog Park is a haven for pet owners looking to give their furry friends some exercise and fresh air. Meanwhile, the Glenn Creek Nature Preserve is home to a diverse range of wildlife and plant species, providing nature enthusiasts with an opportunity to see some truly beautiful and unique flora and fauna. And for those who enjoy a good challenge, the Dearborn Park Trail offers a more rugged hiking experience, with steep inclines and rocky terrain that will put even the most seasoned hiker to the test.

With so many options to choose from, Decatur truly has something for everyone when it comes to outdoor recreation.