The Sandy Springs Society awarded $307,500 in grants and other awards to 30 community nonprofit organizations that promote the arts, heritage, education, the environment and social services at its spring meeting.
The Sandy Springs Society is a charitable organization of women that was founded in 1988 to support programs that improve the quality of life for the residents of Sandy Springs.
The organization raised a record $110,201 this year, Vice President of Fundraising Karen Martin said during the luncheon meeting held at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on May 16.
She encouraged the Sandy Springs Society membership to become a sponsor or friend, or to share any connections as that support is the key to its success.
The Tossed Out Treasures fundraiser netted more than $105,000, co-chair Deborah Minor said.
“It just fills your heart with joy that we can do so much to help the city of Sandy Springs and all of the nonprofits,” she said.
Vice President of Finance Janet Quirk said The Elegant Elf Marketplace raised approximately $35,600. The “Savor Sandy Springs” cookbook brought in another $12,814, and they are still on sale.
“I want you all to understand that everyone who pays their dues part of that money flows through to philanthropy because after we pay our operating expenses, the rest goes to philanthropy,” she said.
Membership Chair Sana Thomas announced that Patty Kaplowitz was awarded the Blue Ribbon Award.
“She does anything that you ask her to and does it with a smile on her face,” Thomas said about Kaplowitz.
Andrea Cohen Settles won the Spirit of Sandy Springs Award, which is given to an exemplary community volunteer. A member of the Sandy Springs Planning Commission, her other volunteer work includes being a mentor with SCORE North Metro Atlanta that serves small business communities, a Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber ambassador, a board member for the Sandy Springs Benevolent Fund, and a past president of Leadership Perimeter. She chose Solidarity Sandy Springs to receive a $1,000 honorarium that goes with the award.
A $2,5000 award from the Richard Brown Endowment Fund, given to an individual recommended by a local nonprofit, went to a nominee by Solidarity Sandy Springs.
In one of her final acts, outgoing Sandy Springs Society President Melissa Patterson made a President’s Discretionary Grant Award of $1000 to Act3 Productions.
“The importance of your commitment and dedication to following your mission and giving back to the community is truly evident in seeing this list of our support for our nonprofit partners,” Patterson said.
Beth Rousseau had her role change from president-elect to president of the Sandy Springs Society for 2023-2024 at the end of the meeting.
The list of 2023 philanthropy grant awards:
- Act3 Productions, Inc. – $8,000, Theatre Lighting and Stage Deck Expansion
- Be THE Voice – $5,200, Anti-bullying Program for Sandy Springs middle schools
- Camp Kudzu, Inc. – $3,500, Camp Scholarships for Type 1 Diabetic Sandy Springs Students
- City Springs Theatre Company – $16,000, Scholarships for Sandy Springs Conservatory Students
- Community Assistance Center – $15,000, Thrift Store Enhancements
- Dojoli Kelen Inc. – $6,000, Assistance with Festival Promoting African Culture and Art
- Environment Sandy Springs – $2,500, Kudzu Removal and Shrub Planting
- Family Promise of North Fulton/Dekalb – $10,000, Freedom to Work and Thrive Project
- GiGi’s Playhouse Atlanta – $10,000, Educational Support for Down Syndrome Students
- Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett – $3,025, Women’s Exam Tables Utilized by Sandy Springs Residents
- Great Prospects Inc. – $2,075, Therapeutic Day Program for Adults with Special Needs
- Horizons Atlanta at HIES – $23,000, Transportation for Summer Enrichment Program
- LaAmistad, Inc. – $15,000, ESL Program
- Lion Pride – $10,000, Summer Camp Scholarships
- Los Niños Primero – $23,000,Transportation for Year-round and Summer Programs
- Mary Hall Freedom Village Inc. – $10,000, Freedom Academy Providing Training & Employment Skills
- Mr. Tom’s Heart – $3,000, Transportation Expenses for Volunteer Services
- North Atlanta Voices – $5,000, Assistance with Choral Performances
- Ridgeview Charter Middle School Foundation Inc. – $5,000, Instruments for Music Department
- Sandy Springs Conservancy – $5,000, Enhancements to the Reading Garden at Sandy Springs Library
- Sandy Springs Education Force – $15,000, After School Enrichment Program
- Sandy Springs Mission – $18,000, Summer Immersion Program
- Sandy Springs Police Benevolent Fund – $10,000, Emergency Help for Sandy Springs Public Safety Community
- Second Helpings Atlanta, Inc. – $15,000, Rescue and Distribution of Fresh Surplus Food
- Senior Services North Fulton – $10,000, Meals on Wheels and Transportation to Medical Appointments for Seniors
- Ser Familia, Inc. – $2,500, Mental Health Services for Youth
- Solidarity Sandy Springs – $15,000, Backpacks and Supplies for Sandy Springs Students
- Spartan Nation Foundation & PTO – $10,200, Organization and Digital Storage of Art
- Tennis Foundation of America/Sandy Springs Tennis Center – $15,000, Summer Tennis Camp for Sandy Springs Youth
- U Hope CDC, Inc. – $12,000, Emergency Shelter and Supplies