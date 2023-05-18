Members of the Sandy Springs Society held their spring meeting on May 16 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. (Bob Pepalis)

Outgoing President Melissa Patterson, right, receives the President’s Pin from Eddie Knox, lef and Natasha Knox, of Knox Jewelers. Eddie Knox has designed each year’s pin for 33 years. (Bob Pepalis)

Patty Kaplowitz receives the Blue Ribbon Award from membership chair Sana Thomas. (Bob Pepalis)

Andrea Settles was awarded the Spirit of Sandy Springs Award by Lib Thompson for her extensive volunteer work with multiple organizations. (Bob Pepalis)

Act3 Productions Board Chair Mary Sorrell, left, received a $1,000 President’s Discretionary Award for her organization from outgoing President Melissa Patterson. (Bob Pepalis)

New Sandy Springs Society President Beth Rousseau announced that the organization’s fall general meeting on Sept. 23 will have a “Sock Hop” theme. (Bob Pepalis)

Sandy Springs Society President Beth Rousseau (2023-2024), left, presents the new officers for the organization. (Bob Pepalis)

The Sandy Springs Society awarded $307,500 in grants and other awards to 30 community nonprofit organizations that promote the arts, heritage, education, the environment and social services at its spring meeting.

The Sandy Springs Society is a charitable organization of women that was founded in 1988 to support programs that improve the quality of life for the residents of Sandy Springs.

The organization raised a record $110,201 this year, Vice President of Fundraising Karen Martin said during the luncheon meeting held at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on May 16.

She encouraged the Sandy Springs Society membership to become a sponsor or friend, or to share any connections as that support is the key to its success.

The Tossed Out Treasures fundraiser netted more than $105,000, co-chair Deborah Minor said.

“It just fills your heart with joy that we can do so much to help the city of Sandy Springs and all of the nonprofits,” she said.

Vice President of Finance Janet Quirk said The Elegant Elf Marketplace raised approximately $35,600. The “Savor Sandy Springs” cookbook brought in another $12,814, and they are still on sale.

“I want you all to understand that everyone who pays their dues part of that money flows through to philanthropy because after we pay our operating expenses, the rest goes to philanthropy,” she said.

Membership Chair Sana Thomas announced that Patty Kaplowitz was awarded the Blue Ribbon Award.

“She does anything that you ask her to and does it with a smile on her face,” Thomas said about Kaplowitz.

Andrea Cohen Settles won the Spirit of Sandy Springs Award, which is given to an exemplary community volunteer. A member of the Sandy Springs Planning Commission, her other volunteer work includes being a mentor with SCORE North Metro Atlanta that serves small business communities, a Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber ambassador, a board member for the Sandy Springs Benevolent Fund, and a past president of Leadership Perimeter. She chose Solidarity Sandy Springs to receive a $1,000 honorarium that goes with the award.

A $2,5000 award from the Richard Brown Endowment Fund, given to an individual recommended by a local nonprofit, went to a nominee by Solidarity Sandy Springs.

In one of her final acts, outgoing Sandy Springs Society President Melissa Patterson made a President’s Discretionary Grant Award of $1000 to Act3 Productions.

“The importance of your commitment and dedication to following your mission and giving back to the community is truly evident in seeing this list of our support for our nonprofit partners,” Patterson said.

Beth Rousseau had her role change from president-elect to president of the Sandy Springs Society for 2023-2024 at the end of the meeting.

The list of 2023 philanthropy grant awards:

Act3 Productions, Inc. – $8,000, Theatre Lighting and Stage Deck Expansion

Be THE Voice – $5,200, Anti-bullying Program for Sandy Springs middle schools

Camp Kudzu, Inc. – $3,500, Camp Scholarships for Type 1 Diabetic Sandy Springs Students

City Springs Theatre Company – $16,000, Scholarships for Sandy Springs Conservatory Students

Community Assistance Center – $15,000, Thrift Store Enhancements

Dojoli Kelen Inc. – $6,000, Assistance with Festival Promoting African Culture and Art

Environment Sandy Springs – $2,500, Kudzu Removal and Shrub Planting

Family Promise of North Fulton/Dekalb – $10,000, Freedom to Work and Thrive Project

GiGi’s Playhouse Atlanta – $10,000, Educational Support for Down Syndrome Students

Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett – $3,025, Women’s Exam Tables Utilized by Sandy Springs Residents

Great Prospects Inc. – $2,075, Therapeutic Day Program for Adults with Special Needs

Horizons Atlanta at HIES – $23,000, Transportation for Summer Enrichment Program

LaAmistad, Inc. – $15,000, ESL Program

Lion Pride – $10,000, Summer Camp Scholarships

Los Niños Primero – $23,000,Transportation for Year-round and Summer Programs

Mary Hall Freedom Village Inc. – $10,000, Freedom Academy Providing Training & Employment Skills

Mr. Tom’s Heart – $3,000, Transportation Expenses for Volunteer Services

North Atlanta Voices – $5,000, Assistance with Choral Performances

Ridgeview Charter Middle School Foundation Inc. – $5,000, Instruments for Music Department

Sandy Springs Conservancy – $5,000, Enhancements to the Reading Garden at Sandy Springs Library

Sandy Springs Education Force – $15,000, After School Enrichment Program

Sandy Springs Mission – $18,000, Summer Immersion Program

Sandy Springs Police Benevolent Fund – $10,000, Emergency Help for Sandy Springs Public Safety Community

Second Helpings Atlanta, Inc. – $15,000, Rescue and Distribution of Fresh Surplus Food

Senior Services North Fulton – $10,000, Meals on Wheels and Transportation to Medical Appointments for Seniors

Ser Familia, Inc. – $2,500, Mental Health Services for Youth

Solidarity Sandy Springs – $15,000, Backpacks and Supplies for Sandy Springs Students

Spartan Nation Foundation & PTO – $10,200, Organization and Digital Storage of Art

Tennis Foundation of America/Sandy Springs Tennis Center – $15,000, Summer Tennis Camp for Sandy Springs Youth

U Hope CDC, Inc. – $12,000, Emergency Shelter and Supplies