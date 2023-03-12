Committee members and volunteers with the Sandy Springs Society show off some of the upscale resale items that will be available at Tossed Out Treasures. (Sandy Springs Society)

Sandy Springs Society presents the 30th year of its upscale resale fundraising event, Tossed Out Treasures, for the community on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, March 17-19.

“As we’re seeing a rise in prices on goods of all kinds, this is the ideal time to purchase ‘new to you’ items that are still in great condition at bargain prices,” said Deborah Minor, co-chair of Tossed Out Treasures along with Patty Kaplowitz and Jennifer Webb.

This year’s sale will be held at Hammond Exchange – the former Office Depot location – at the corner of Roswell and Hammond Roads at 5934 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Doors will open:

Friday, March 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, March 19, Noon-3 p.m.

“It’s been a real find for the community and every single thing that is brought into Toss Out Treasures has been donated. So it’s a gift from our members a gift from the community,” Sandy Springs Society President Melinda Patterson said. “Everyone understands that the money we raise from Tossed Out Treasures from folks finding their treasures will all then be given back to the community.”

Admission to Tossed Out Treasures is free and open to the public. Shoppers can get a first look at this year’s finds in a preview party, including a festive dinner buffet, from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. Tickets are available online for $40 through March 11 and can be purchased at the door for $45. Tickets to the Preview Party on Thursday, March 16, are also now on sale.

Tossed Out Treasures has been the Sandy Springs Society’s longest-running fundraiser. It sells gently used items donated by members of the organization as well as the community.

The net proceeds go right back into the community, Patterson said. Every dollar is given to community nonprofits that are vetted through the society’s philanthropic grant process. Last year 32 nonprofits received a share of $263,000.

“Over the past 34 years, our organization has given $4½ million to over 90 different nonprofits,” she said.

Tossed Out Treasures was first held in 1992 and returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. At the conclusion of the event, the remaining merchandise is donated to area charities.

“We’ve had wonderful items such as fur coats, mink coats, Gucci scarves, Madame Alexander dolls, Chanel jackets, gold necklaces, retro toys, strands of pearls, all different types of treasures that are given,” Patterson said.

Courtenay Collins Eckardt said what stands out for her are the scarves.

“I had a couple of Ferragamo scarves two years ago. This year we have a Gucci scarf. They’re just beautiful, 100% silk, of course, exquisite, nearly fabulous patterns. And we have some Japanese pearls that are just to die for,” she said.

Lisa Ford, who served as the chair of the Tossed Out Treasures committee for the past two years and is advising this year, said it’s nice to have some new stuff – new to her, at least.

This Gucci scarf will be available at Tossed Out Treasures, along with other gently used items. (Sandy Springs Society/Gail Jokerst)