Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. (File)

The Associated Press reports that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has hinted that grand jury indictments could be unsealed in August against former President Donald Trump and others who broke the law while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

According to AP via GPB News, Willis sent a letter Thursday to county Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville indicating that she plans to have much of her staff work remotely during the first three weeks of August. She also asked that judges not schedule trials and in-person hearings during that period.

Willis copied 20 other county officials – including Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat, the court clerk, and top leaders – on the letter.

“Thank you for your consideration and assistance in keeping the Fulton County Judicial Complex safe during this time,” Willis wrote in the letter, first reported by The New York Times.

Willis alerted local law enforcement leaders in April that she intended to announce charging decisions in the case this summer.

The Georgia investigation is one of several that threatens Trump as he campaigns to regain the White House in 2024, according to AP.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, whie federal grand juries in Washington are investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the potential mishandling of classified documents by Trump at his Florida estate.