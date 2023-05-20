Lucky’s Backyard in Roswell hosted MetaFest 2023 on May 13. (Meta Music Education)

Meta Music Education students showcased their talents at MetaFest 2023. (Meta Music Education)

Crowds at MetaFest 2023 helped raise thousands of dollars for charity. (Meta Music Education)

MetaFest 2023 raised $3,655 through performances by children in the Meta Music Education program at Lucky’s Backyard in Roswell.

The May 13 event raised funds for two Sandy Springs-based organizations, Ian’s Friends Foundation and Los Niños Primero.

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to support Ian’s Friends Foundation and Los Niños Primero through MetaFest 2023,” said Adam Carder, spokesperson for Meta Music Education. “Our students have not only honed their musical skills but have also learned the value of compassion and giving back to their community. It’s truly inspiring to witness the impact they can make.”

This year’s event showcased a heartwarming story of children coming together to raise funds for two organizations dedicated to helping children in need within our community.

Ian’s Friends Foundation works to eradicate pediatric brain tumors. The organization funds “moonshot” research initiatives to find novel and innovative therapeutic solutions.

Los Niños Primero provides resources to support Latino children and their families through academic, leadership, and arts programs.

Meta Music Education of Sandy Springs teaches students how to play music without relying on reading sheet music. By prioritizing learning by ear, Meta Music has empowered students, including those with dyslexia, to experience breakthroughs in their musical journey.