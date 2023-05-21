Medley, the mixed use community under construction at Johns Creek, recently announced 11 new retailers have signed on to the location.

“We have been carefully curating the right mix of chef talent and new experiences for the community, and we are thrilled to announce this first batch of tenants,” said Toro Development Company (TDC) vice president of leasing Kimberly Goetz.

Developed by TDC, Medley is a 43-acre site that will include:

200,000-square-feet of space for retail

110,000-square-feet of office space

900 residential units – a mix of townhome and multi family homes

Currently, at the site, the demolition of a 350,000-square-foot office is underway.

TDC announced the lineup of chef driven and new to market concepts coming to Medley upon its completion.

The new additions to Medley include the following establishments:

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar , a wine bar from Patrick Colombo featuring a selection of over 300 wines and food pairings, including artisan cheese flights, stone fired pizzas, and taste and share plates. CRÚ at Medley will also feature a rooftop patio.



, a wine bar from Patrick Colombo featuring a selection of over 300 wines and food pairings, including artisan cheese flights, stone fired pizzas, and taste and share plates. CRÚ at Medley will also feature a rooftop patio. AYA Medical Spa , an Atlanta-based cosmetic treatment spa that offers medical-grade skincare products and cosmetic treatments.



, an Atlanta-based cosmetic treatment spa that offers medical-grade skincare products and cosmetic treatments. Fadó Irish Pub , an elevated Irish pub known for its authentic Irish décor and warm hospitality. Guests can enjoy brunch, lunch and dinner with European and local craft beers and specialty cocktails. Founded in Buckhead in 1996, Medley is Fadó’s first venture into Atlanta’s suburban markets.



, an elevated Irish pub known for its authentic Irish décor and warm hospitality. Guests can enjoy brunch, lunch and dinner with European and local craft beers and specialty cocktails. Founded in Buckhead in 1996, Medley is Fadó’s first venture into Atlanta’s suburban markets. BODY20 , a boutique fitness studio that utilizes an FDA-Cleared electro-muscle stimulation (EMS) suit to revolutionize the way people workout.



, a boutique fitness studio that utilizes an FDA-Cleared electro-muscle stimulation (EMS) suit to revolutionize the way people workout. Lily Sushi Bar , a sushi concept that first opened in Alpharetta. Lily Sushi Bar features a menu of quintessential Japanese cuisine, locally sourced produce and carefully crafted cocktails.



, a sushi concept that first opened in Alpharetta. Lily Sushi Bar features a menu of quintessential Japanese cuisine, locally sourced produce and carefully crafted cocktails. Lucciano’s Gelato , a family-owned company offering artisan gelato. Lucciano’s combines local and Italian ingredients with Belgian chocolate to make a unique product.



, a family-owned company offering artisan gelato. Lucciano’s combines local and Italian ingredients with Belgian chocolate to make a unique product. Sugarcoat Beauty , a modern nails and beauty bar. Sugarcoat will offer manicures, pedicures, lashes, facials, and hair care services.



, a modern nails and beauty bar. Sugarcoat will offer manicures, pedicures, lashes, facials, and hair care services. Little Rey, a Northern Mexico-inspired menu from chef Ford Fry offering wood-roasted chicken al carbon, plus staples like al carbon tacos, traditional street-style tacos, salads, and fresh salsas, all on hand-made tortillas and refreshing margaritas.

Summit Coffee , a North Carolina-based retailer and certified organic coffee roaster. Known for its family-friendly cafes, Summit also will have a craft beer and wine program. Once open, Medley will be Summitt Coffee’s fourth Georgia location.



, a North Carolina-based retailer and certified organic coffee roaster. Known for its family-friendly cafes, Summit also will have a craft beer and wine program. Once open, Medley will be Summitt Coffee’s fourth Georgia location. Knuckies Hoagies , an Atlanta-based sandwich shop. Knuckies packs its rolls with freshly sliced premium meats and cheeses. Knuckies also serves cheesesteaks, pressed Cubans, fresh salads, soups and handcrafted desserts.



, an Atlanta-based sandwich shop. Knuckies packs its rolls with freshly sliced premium meats and cheeses. Knuckies also serves cheesesteaks, pressed Cubans, fresh salads, soups and handcrafted desserts. Cookie Fix, a gourmet cookie shop offering freshly baked cookies and to-go cookie dough. Medley is its first Georgia location.

“As is our custom, we’re not leasing space, we’re investing in relationships,” said TDC’s chief vision officer Mark Toro. “Whether it’s with old friends like Ford Fry and Patrick Colombo, or new ones like Susan Vuong and Missy Moon, we’re focused on bringing the ‘A player’ in each category, from sushi and gelato to Pilates and skincare. Brand alignment is important to us, and we are intentionally seeking tenants who share our values and know how to deliver exceptional guest experiences.”

TDC anticipates breaking ground on the construction later this year.

The developer suggests Medley will host 200 events per year, including outdoor wellness and music festivals.

“In addition to these retailers and restaurants, we are actively seeking the best Indian restaurant, fitness concept, steakhouse, and dress boutique, among others, to create something truly special and unique for Johns Creek,” said Goetz.

For more information, click here.