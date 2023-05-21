Courtesy Home Depot Backyard

The Home Depot Backyard and REI Co-op are teaming up for the second year in a row to host the GreATL Backyard Campout on June 3-4.

The upcoming two-day event, which is set to take place at The Home Depot Backyard’s 11-acre greenspace nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will include a Saturday night campout followed by additional programming on the Sunday.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with REI to host the GreATL Campout in The Home Depot Backyard,” said Sarah Meyers, senior director of The Home Depot Backyard. “This event uniquely aligns with our organization’s three pillars of health and wellness, arts and culture, and inspired learning while bringing a one-of-a-kind camping experience to Atlanta’s westside.”

Following a successful inaugural event, The GreATL Backyard Campout will provide approximately 1,000 overnight campers with the ultimate glamping experience this year.

In addition to camping, attendees of the event will get to enjoy numerous outdoor activities like climbing and biking, various music, a film screening, a variety of food trucks and more.

As well, there will also be over 30 brand partners and local vendors on-site that campers can check out over the course of the event.

Established back in 1990, REI is a specialty outdoor retail chain that is headquartered near Seattle, Washington.

The American retailer has really established itself in Georgia, operating six stores throughout the state, as well as helping more than 27,000 Atlantans connect to the outdoors through the its various guided events and experiences over the past five years — something the retailer will continue to build on with this year’s campout.

“At REI, we love celebrating the many ways to get outside. We are thrilled to share this authentic experience with campers of all experience levels and bring our expertise to life in Atlanta’s most iconic backyard,” said Alisha McKinney, REI’s southeast regional marketing manager.