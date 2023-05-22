The Tara Theatre will officially reopen on May 25.

Three months after Atlanta Film Society Executive Director Christopher Escobar announced that he would be taking over operations at the historic Tara Theatre, the team has finally set an opening date for this Thursday. Escobar, who also owns The Plaza Theatre, took over after Regal Cinemas closed the theater in late 2022 after more than 50 years.

The new Tara will operate as a “sister cinema” to the Plaza, according to a press release. When the theater opens, audiences can expect screenings of art house and indie films.

“For almost 55 years Atlanta’s Tara Theatre created cherished memories and entertainment for countless moviegoers,” Escobar said in a statement. “It is an honor and privilege for our team to create a sustainable future for this valuable landmark that will enable new generations of Atlantans to celebrate films of the past, present and future.”

On May 25, Atlanta theatergoers can celebrate the Tara’s reopening with four movies old and new. The films showing will be 1963’s “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” starring Spencer Tracy and Milton Berle, George Lucas’ “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope,” Robert Zemeckis’ “Back to the Future Part II,” and 2022’s “Tár, which stars Cate Blanchett and was the last film to play at the Tara before it closed.

“We selected these historic films for our grand re-opening night to celebrate multiple decades of cinema fans who enjoyed Tara Theatre since its opening in the summer of 1968,” Escobar said.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the Tara will add more films to its roster and will screen Paul Schrader’s “The Master Gardener,” Laurel Parmet’s “The Starling Girl,” and Nicole Holofcener’s “You Hurt My Feelings.”

You can purchase tickets for these movies online.