A rendering of the loft office building now under construction at Ponce City Market.

Ponce City Market today announced Pottery Barn will open a new store on the ground floor of 619 Ponce, a new, four-story mass timber office building under construction on the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Glen Iris Drive.

The home furnishing retailer is expected to open the new location in early 2024.

Customers will be able to shop furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting, and decorative accessories in the more than 18,000 square feet store.

The location will also offer a patio featuring the brand’s outdoor furniture collections and an expanded Design Studio to assist customers with complimentary design services.

“When we collaborate with national brands, we look for ways to create an experience distinct to our properties,” said Katherine Winter, Director of Asset Management at Jamestown, in a press release. “The patio featuring Pottery Barn’s outdoor collections will be special to this location. Combined with the building’s mass timber biophilic design elements, we believe this store will give shoppers something new to discover.”

619 Ponce, which includes 87,000 square feet of office space and 27,000 square feet of retail space, is being constructed with local, Georgia-grown timber and targeting net neutral operational carbon, LEED Core & Shell certification, and Fitwel certification.

The new building is part of Ponce City Market’s next phase, which also includes a flexible-stay hospitality living building featuring 405 furnished units with short-term and long-term stay options and Signal House, a multi-family rental building on the Atlanta BeltLine opening fall 2023.