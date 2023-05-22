Video captured by WSB-TV shows the crane in Midtown.

Four people were injured Monday afternoon after a construction crane partially collapsed in Midtown.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, four construction workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, which occurred around 2:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Peachtree Street at 10th Street.

Structures in a one-block radius were evacuated as a safety precaution, according to Atlanta fire spokesperson Alyssa Richardson.

The crane collapsed at a Toll Brothers Construction building site where an apartment tower is being built. WSB-TV showed video of damage and debris littering the building’s rooftop.

Parts of Spring, West Peachtree and 10th Streets are blocked as crews work to assess the situation and make repairs.