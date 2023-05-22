Video captured by WSB-TV shows the crane in Midtown.

Four people were injured Monday afternoon after a construction crane partially collapsed in Midtown.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, four construction workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, which occurred around 2:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Peachtree Street at 10th Street.

Structures in a one-block radius were evacuated as a safety precaution, according to Atlanta fire spokesperson Alyssa Richardson.

The crane collapsed at a Toll Brothers Construction building site where an apartment tower is being built. WSB-TV showed video of damage and debris littering the building’s rooftop.

Parts of Spring, West Peachtree and 10th Streets are blocked as crews work to assess the situation and make repairs.

Avatar photo

Collin KelleyEditor

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.