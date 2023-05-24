Brookhaven police officer, Celeste Rausch. Credit: File photo.

Brookhaven Police Department has issued new details about a man who allegedly threatened hotel employees, then became combative with a police officer.

On May 22, Brookhaven Police responded to a 911 call from Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center. A disorderly patron of the hotel was threatening to “shoot people in the head” and “blow up the place” after being asked to leave by management.

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, officers found the man walking down Ashford Dunwoody Road. While investigating, the subject became aggressive and combative, actively resisting the officer.

“A physical altercation led to an ineffective Taser deployment. Almost simultaneously, the suspect pulled a handgun on the officer. That’s what led to the discharge of the firearm,” Lt. Jacob Kissel said at the May 23 Brookhaven City Council meeting.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect, who has an extensive criminal history, is at DeKalb County Jail being charged with multiple felony charges.

BPD originally reported it was the first officer-involved shooting in Brookhaven, but the GBI said the first incident occurred in December 2019.

In related news:

On May 23, Chamblee police followed a stolen vehicle into the city of Brookhaven, requesting assistance from Brookhaven Police Department. The car turned into a Chevron gas station on Peachtree Road and struck a Chamblee police car as it was trying to flee. The occupants of the car were taken into custody.