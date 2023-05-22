A Brookhaven police officer’s gun discharged as he tussled with a suspect on Ashford Dunwoody Road around 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

A 911 call made from the Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center, 1501 Lake Hearn Drive, alerted police to a person allegedly making threats to hotel employees, according to a statement from Sgt. Jacob Kissel of the Brookhaven Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was asked to leave the hotel. Police found him walking down Ashford Dunwoody Road and stopped to investigate.

Kissel said, “During the investigation, the subject began actively resisting and the officer attempted to subdue him. The confrontation continued and the officer did discharge his firearm. There are no injuries to either the officer or the suspect as a result of this incident.”

Fox5 reported this is the first officer-involved use of force incident inside Brookhaven city limits since its inception.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.