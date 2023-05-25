The Atlanta Jazz Festival returns to Piedmont Park this weekend, May 27-29, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day featuring headliners Wynton Marsalis with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Stanley Clarke, and Ledisi.

“We have an incredible roster of musicians performing at the 46th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival this Memorial Day Weekend,” says Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of the City of Atlanta – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “Whether you like sultry vocalists, contemporary, traditional, swing, fusion, or Latin Jazz, we have something for every jazz lover.”

Also on the bill are Tony Hightower, David Sanchez, Samara Joy, Brandee Younger, Brenda Nicole Moorer and many more. The weekend performances in the park are free to attend.

A Late-Night Jazz Concert featuring singer/songwriter Cecily will take place at Park Tavern at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The festival will kick off tonight, May 25, at Symphony Hall with “The Blues and Its People” performed by Russell Gunn with special guests.

Tickets for the Late-Night event and “The Blues and Its People” are available along with more details about the entire weekend at atljazzfest.com. And be sure to check out Rough Draft’s festival guide above.

Piedmont Park Schedule

Saturday, May 27

1 pm Lakecia Benjamin – jazz, funk, and R&B saxophonist

3 pm Tony Hightower – vocalist

5 pm David Sanchez – Latin jazz saxophonist

7 pm Samara Joy – vocalist

9 pm Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with trumpeter Wynton Marsalis

Late-Night Jazz Concert featuring singer/songwriter Cecily will take place at Park Tavern at 10 pm. This is a ticketed event, and reservations can be made on the festival website.

Sunday, May 28

1 pm Sélène Saint-Aimé – afro-French bassist and vocalist

3 pm Brandee Younger – contemporary jazz, soul, and funk harpist

5 pm Javon Jackson and the Gospel according to Nikki Giovanni – poet and saxophonist

7 pm José James – hip-hop infused jazz vocalist

9 pm Stanley Clarke N 4 Ever – jazz fusion bassist

Monday, May 29

1 pm Satya – singer/songwriter

3 pm James Francies – pop influenced jazz pianist

5 pm Brenda Nicole Moorer – singer/songwriter

7 pm Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott) – trumpeter and jazz innovator

9 pm Ledisi – R&B and jazz vocalist