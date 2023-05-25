Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Blueberries, strawberries, peaches, yellow squash, artichokes, cucumbers, broccoli, cauliflower, peas, beets, turnips, swiss chard, kale, spinach, collards, lettuces, bok choy, arugula, carrots, spring onions, green garlic, fennel, celery, microgreens, radishes, gourmet mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Here’s a list of recipes including these delicious ingredients that you can try at home.

Veggie Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice Recipe:

Ingredients:

Hakurei turnips

Bok choy

Vegetable medley (carrots, radishes)

Cabbage

Green onions

Farm eggs

Rice (cooked and refrigerated overnight)

Soy or Tamara sauce

Oyster or mushroom sauce

Rice vinegar

Garlic

Any high heat oil

Salt

Directions:

Chop as much garlic as you like. Slice cabbage and leafy part of bok choy into ribbons, chop bok choy, stem into roughly 1” pieces. Cut turnips, radishes, and carrots into larger and smaller pieces for a variety of texture. Slice green onions. Scramble minimum 2 eggs and using a well oiled wok or well oiled non stick wide pan, scramble in medium heat, which will take merely seconds. Toss into a bowl and set aside. Turn heat on medium low, oil pan well and toss in garlic and cook for a few seconds before tossing in your larger pieces of root vegetables, add a pinch of salt, then turn heat up to high and let vegetables sit evenly spread out for 20-30 seconds. Stir, then toss in the rest of the vegetables with another pinch of salt. Stir here and there, just until the cabbage starts to wilt. Push all vegetables to one side of the pan, add a dash more oil, then toss in your eggs and rice, break into pieces as it starts to heat up. Add soy sauce and mushroom/oyster sauce to your liking, stir until rice is colored in the sauce, then add just a few splashes of rice vinegar and give another stir with the chopped green onions. Enjoy!

Tri-Berry Humble Crumble

Tri-Berry Humble Crumble Recipe:

Ingredients (serves 7-10):

Mulberries

Strawberries

Blueberries

Cornmeal

All purpose flour

Baking powder

Rolled oats (optional)

Corn starch

Coconut sugar (or any sugar, can even combine sugars together)

Butter

Ginger root

Directions:

Move 1.5 c (1.5 sticks) of butter from fridge to freezer and leave in for 15 min. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Next, you’ll need 3-4 cups of all 3 berries combined. Thoroughly wash your berries. For detail cleaning, soak your berries in water with a good splash of vinegar and have it sit for 1-2 minutes, then strain water and leave aside to dry. In large bowl, combine 1 c of flour, 1/2 c cornmeal, 2 tsp baking powder, 1 c coconut sugar, 2 tsp grated ginger, 3/4 c oats. Take cold butter out and grate or thinly slice and add to flour mixture. You don’t want the butter to melt, so use a fork to smush and mix the butter in with the flour mixture. Once the butter has started to clump, use your hands to incorporate any excess flour. This mixture should be dry and crumbly. Grab a handful of it and give it a squeeze, the flour-butter mixture should smush together. Head back to your berries and grate in 2 tsp ginger, then toss in with a sprinkle of sugar to loosely cover, and a good sprinkling of cornstarch. Pull out a 8-10” cast iron or a med sized casserole dish and start patting down the crumble mixture with your fingers to make around a 1” crust on the bottom of dish. Toss in berries and spread out evenly. Grab handful of the crumble mixture, squeeze it, then crumble on top of the berries making different sized crumbles. Move inside oven and it should be ready in 40-45 minutes. Serve with ice-cream if you want something creamy to go along with your crunch and berries. If you have leftover crumble mixture, you can freeze to use later. Same goes with berries.

You can also view the recipes for Veggie Fried Rice and Tri-Berry Humble Crumble on Community Farmers Markets’ Instagram.

