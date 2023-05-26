Brookhaven city officials and special guests at the groundbreaking for Langford Park. (File)

Brookhaven’s newest greenspace, Langford Park, is set for a grand opening with refreshments at 5 p.m. on May 31.

Langford Park is a tribute to a fallen local war hero who died in Vietnam half a century ago, as well as other members of the armed services who lost their lives in combat.

The land belonged to the family of Robert C. “Bob” Langford, who grew up in the family home formerly located on the property.

The $1.1 million project was approved in June 2022 in accordance with the Langford Park Master Plan. It features a new playground, Bocce Ball court, sheltered pavilion and walking trails

District 3 Councilmember Madeleine Simmons said Langford Park was her pet project.

“It is fitting that just after Memorial Day, we honor the service of the veteran that this park is named for.”