Bre’Asia Powell (Courtesy Fox 5)

Atlanta Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old outside Bejamin E. Mays High School early Sunday morning.

According to the report, just past 2:30 a.m. Atlanta Police Zone 4 officers responded to assist the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department with the report of multiple people shot outside the school, located at 3450 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers located two victims who had sustained gunshot wounds. The first victim was a 16-year-old female, identified as Bre’Asia Powell, who succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The second victim was a 16-year-old male who was transported to the hospital by ambulance in stable condition.



Atlanta Public Schools issued a statement saying that the two students were shot during an unauthorized gathering at the school.

Mayor Andre Dickens said during a Sunday press conference that both students were rising juniors at the school. Bre’Asia was expected to start working for the city of Atlanta this week as part of its summer youth employment program.

“This young lady was full of life,” Dickens said “We’re always heartbroken when anyone loses their life in our city, but especially when it’s a young person the day after school lets out.”