Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter with former President Jimmy Carter. (Courtesy The Carter Center)

The Carter Center in Atlanta announced today that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 95, has dementia.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” the Carter Family said in a statement posted on the Center’s website.

Here is the rest of the statement from the Carter Center:

Mrs. Carter has been the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life. First in the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health. One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health. We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country. As the founder of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, Mrs. Carter often noted that there are only four kinds of people in this world: those who have been caregivers; those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers. The universality of caregiving is clear in our family, and we are experiencing the joy and the challenges of this journey. We do not expect to comment further and ask for understanding for our family and for everyone across the country serving in a caregiver role.

The announcement about the former First Lady comes three months after it was announced that former President Jimmy Carter was receiving hospice care at their home in Plains.