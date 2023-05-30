Jurassic World: The Exhibition

“Jurassic World: The Exhibition” has temporarily closed at Pullman Yards in Kirkwood after vandals caused “hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages” over Memorial Day weekend.

According to a report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to Pullman Yards on Monday regarding a burglary. Upon arrival, officers met and spoke to the general manager who reported four individuals entered the location overnight and damaged multiple parts of the exhibit causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.



Surveillance footage from Pullman Yard showed the suspects on the property on Sunday night around 9:30 p.m.

A security guard who arrived on scene on Monday around 6:30 a.m., observed a trespasser on the property who was later identified as one of the four suspects who damaged the exhibit.

Detectives with the Burglary Unit arrived on the scene and their investigation led them to one suspect identified as Acauan Carvalho Van Deusen, 19. He was charged with burglary and transported to the DeKalb County Jail. The other suspects remain at large.

The organizers of the exhibition – Universal, Neon and Fever – issued a statement on the vandalism, but did not indicate when it would reopen.



“We understand how frustrating this is and are committed to ensuring that all affected reservation holders can rebook their sessions,” the statement said. “To aid in this process, we have sent an email with detailed instructions to existing reservation holders. We are excited to host everyone once the exhibition has reopened.”