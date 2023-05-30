Maya Packer is hosting a panel and fundraising event for youthSpark on June 1.

The daughter of a major Atlanta movie producer is hosting a fundraising event focused on juvenile justice.

Maya Packer, daughter of producer Will Packer, is hosting a fundraiser for youthSpark, a nonprofit that aims to advocate for vulnerable children and families who have been affected by courts in Fulton County. The event is free and will take place at Woodward Academy’s Gresham Chapel Activity Room at 5:30 p.m. on June 1.

Packer, who graduated from Woodward Academy last year, said that her mother Nina Packer started an organization called the Maya S. Packer Philanthropic Fund as a graduation gift for her daughter. This event is organized by the Maya S. Packer Philanthropic Fund.

“Through my research I have learned how flimsy a young person’s decision making skills are and when you’re constantly surrounded by bad influences, you’re bound to make a bad choice,” Maya Packer said in a statement. “I wanted to make an impact in some way for people in those situations.”

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Georgia is one of the worst states when it comes to youth incarceration. Children as young as 13 can be tried for crimes in the state and, depending on the nature of the crime, could possibly be tried as adults.

These laws affect Black teenagers at a disproportionate rate. According to data provided by the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice to the Atlanta Journal Constitution in 2019, Black teenagers accounted for about half of all juvenile arrests, but 80% of youths convicted as adults.

The event will feature a panel discussion with East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, who is also the former Juvenile Court Director in Fulton County; Jennifer Swain, the executive director for youthSpark; and Anita Copeland, a former youthSpark client and the organization’s program assistant.

“I wanted to have a panel discussion at my event so that everyone there can hear from people who are knowledgeable and passionate about what kids in the justice system experience and the important work that youthSpark is doing,” Packer said. “My goal is education and I invite anyone to come to this free event to hear about this very important issue in our community.”

The event is free, but registration and donation opportunities can be found online.