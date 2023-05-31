This home at 785 Coleman Street is being rehabilitated as part of an affordable housing program from the Georgia Trust.

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will host an open house this Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., as construction nears completion on an affordable single-family home in Southwest Atlanta.

The home, located at 785 Coleman Street SW, is being rehabilitated as part of the organization’s West Atlanta Preservation Initiative. This initiative aims to rehabilitate historic houses using green building standards while providing a permanently affordable housing opportunity through a partnership with the Atlanta Land Trust.

The home was donated to the Atlanta Land Trust by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The donation, coupled with funding support from the Georgia Investments in Housing Grant, has allowed the Atlanta Land Trust to make this home available for the affordable price of $150,000.

Qualified buyers will earn less than 65% of the area median income ($43,875 for 1 person, $50,180 for 2 people). A preservation easement will be placed on the house to protect it from demolition or insensitive alterations in perpetuity.

The house is the third property to be rehabilitated and sold through the Georgia Trust’s West Atlanta Preservation Initiative and the first in the Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Pittsburgh, a historically Black community chartered in 1883, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a historic shotgun style cottage located a mile from the Atlanta BeltLine and Pittsburgh Yards.

“The Georgia Trust is delighted to be continuing our West Atlanta Initiative to provide affordable housing in historic districts in Atlanta, and we’re grateful to the 1772 Foundation and Carlos Foundation for their support of this endeavor,” said Georgia Trust President and CEO Mark C. McDonald.



“The Atlanta Land Trust is so thankful for the partnership of the Georgia Trust. The rehabilitation of these historic homes helps preserve the history and culture of these historically Black communities while ensuring they remain accessible to families for whom homeownership is out of reach.” said Atlanta Land Trust Executive Director Amanda Rhein.

