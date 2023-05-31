Liz Olaribigbe leads a company number in dress rehearsal for the showcase. (City Springs Theatre Company)

City Springs Theatre Conservatory students will present a Pre-Pro 2023 Showcase today, May 31, and Thursday, June 1, at The Galloway School’s Chaddick Theater.

The students, members of the arts education training arm of the City Springs Theatre Company, will perform medleys of classic and modern Broadway favorites.

The Teen/Junior company will perform at 5:30 p.m. each day and the Senior/Elite company will perform at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and are available for purchase online.

The Teen/Junior Company is made up of 36 students, ranging in age from 11-17 years old. The Teen/Junior Showcase will include pieces from beloved musicals including “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Come from Away,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Once on This Island,” “Ragtime,” “Shrek,” and more.

The Senior/Elite Company is made up of 35 students, including students ages 14 to 18. The Senior/Elite Showcase will feature songs from different genres of musical theatre ranging from Golden Age, to Contemporary, to the Jukebox Musical, including “Into The Woods,” “42nd Street,” “MJ: The Musical,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Cabaret,” “Dreamgirls,” ‘Guys and Dolls,” and more.

These students have spent the past year honing their singing, dancing and acting skills with professional instructors and experienced Broadway performers at CSTC, including Kristine Reese, Billy Tighe, Joe Veale, and Katie Berger Wood.

For students ages 12-18, the Pre-Professional Company provides rigorous, weekly training to prepare for a career in the arts, and beyond. Training classes include, but are not limited to, weekly ballet, tap and jazz dance classes, monologue coaching, audition prep, acting scenes and techniques, song coaching, end-of-semester rehearsals, and more. To learn more about the program visit www.cstconservatory.com/prepro.