After passing their final Georgia Power test in April, Druid Hills Presbyterian Church in Virginia-Highland has installed solar panels on its roof.

As part of the Presbyterian Church (USA)’s Earth Care Congregation program, DHPC has made the commitment to integrate environmental practices and thinking into its worship, education, facilities, and outreach.

Taking advantage of Georgia Interfaith Power and Light (GIPL)’s Solar-Wise program, DHPC installed 117 panels onto the roof. The panels each generate 440 watts of power and will offset the utilities used by the church by 26% and produce an estimated 73,000 kWh in their first year of use.

“This project allows DHPC to honor God by being good stewards of our physical resources as well as our financial resources,” DHPC Clerk of Session Eric Dusenbury said. “Energy from the solar array is energy that does not come from fossil fuels. It is also money the church can spend on programs rather than overhead.”

Dusenbury said the energy will be used to power the campus for the congregation and its on-campus partners including Intown Cares (formerly Intown Collaborative Ministries), Mercy Community Church, Druid Hills Child Development Center, and Children 1st Community Development Services.

Interim Pastor Rev. Betsy Turner said it had been exciting to see the panels installed on the roof.

“This project is a natural culmination of DHPC’s long and deep commitment to mission. This church serves neighbors, works for a more inclusive and just society, and cares for the earth, and we believe that this solar array brings those commitments together in a powerful and public way. We give thanks to God for the faithful people who have worked hard on this project, and we look forward to even more opportunities to serve.”