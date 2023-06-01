A week-long celebration of Swiss wine, food, and culture is coming to Atlanta on June 3.

The 2023 Atlanta Swiss Social runs from June 3-11 and will feature three separate events that aim to introduce the Atlanta community to Switzerland. Timothy Willard started the celebration through a partnership with the Consulate General of Switzerland in Atlanta, and this is the fourth time the event has been held in the city.

According to Willard, most Americans aren’t familiar with Swiss wine because barely any of it leaves the country. Swiss wine exports in the year 2016 accounted for less than 2% of total production.

“It’s hard to sell, because a lot of people haven’t heard of it, they’re not familiar with it,” Willard said. “I figured it would be great to try to connect directly with whatever Swiss population or whatever Swiss groups are here in Atlanta.”

The week-long celebration will feature three events. The Swiss 5K and Fun Run will take place on June 3 at Fleet Feet Decatur in partnership with sportswear brand On Running. The run starts at 8 a.m. with snacks and Swiss wine for tasting afterwards. Runners and walkers can sign up for free here.

On June 8, there will be a Swiss Wine Tasting event at Vinoteca with guest Chanda Kurt, a wine expert from Switzerland. Tickets for the tasting event can be bought online, and there is a maximum of 25 participants.

The final event takes place on June 11 and is the Swiss Wine Soirée at Bread and Butterfly. This event will take place from 6-10 p.m. and will feature a Swiss menu. Attendance is free, but you can reserve a spot here.