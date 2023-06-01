Christopher James Winslow, the former chief financial officer for The Mount Vernon School in Sandy Springs, was accused of making false statements to investigators after his arrest on April 27 for alleged sexual exploitation of children.

Sandy Springs Police added the charge of making false statements on May 30, bringing the total charges against him to 13.

This arrest came after the investigation showed Winslow possessed more images than they were originally aware of, the SSPD said.

“None of the images that were found were of children associated with the Mount Vernon School. Our investigation continues,” a police spokesperson said.

Winslow has already been accused of the alleged sexual exploitation of children, with eight felony counts of possession or control of any material depicting a minor in sexually explicit conduct, two counts of creating, possessing, producing, or selling visual medium depicting a minor in sexually explicit conduct, two felony counts of theft by conversion. according to inmate records at the Fulton County Jail.

Investigators were collaborating with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to identify the victims depicted in the materials that Winslow allegedly possessed, according to a press release after his initial arrest.

The SSPD asked anyone with information pertaining to their investigation to contact Lt. S. Levy at 770-551-6946 or slevy@sandyspringsga.gov.