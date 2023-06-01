Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Blueberries, strawberries, peaches, tomatoes, onions, summer squash, zucchini, cucumbers, broccoli, cauliflower, beets, turnips, swiss chard, kale, spinach, collard greens, lettuces, bok choy, arugula, carrots, spring onions, fennel, celery, microgreens, radishes, gourmet mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Here’s a list of recipes including these delicious ingredients that you can try at home.

Vegan Aguachiles

Vegan Aguachiles Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 large lion’s mane mushroom, torn into small pieces

2 cucumbers, peeled and thinly sliced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 leeks, white and light green parts only

1/2 cup Brazil nut milk (or any other plant-based milk of your choice)

1/2 cup salsa verde

1/4 cup beet stems, thinly sliced

Juice of 2 limes

Tortilla chips

Salt to taste

Directions:

1. Prepare the leeks: Heat a grill or stovetop grill pan over medium-high heat. Cut the leeks lengthwise into halves. Place the leeks on the grill and cook until charred and softened, turning occasionally. Remove from heat and set aside to cool. Once cooled, slice them into thin strips.

2. In a blender, combine the Brazil nut milk, salsa verde, minced garlic, lime juice, and a pinch of salt. Blend until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasonings as needed. Set the salsa verde mixture aside.

3. In a large bowl, combine the lion’s mane mushroom slices, cucumber slices, and beet stems. Add the charred leek strips as well.

4. Pour the salsa verde mixture over the vegetables and toss gently to coat. Allow the mixture to marinate for about 15-20 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

5. Taste the aguachile and adjust the seasoning if needed, adding more salt or lime juice according to your preference.

6. Serve the vegan aguachile chilled in bowls or on plates. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves, additional lime wedges, and a drizzle of olive oil, if desired. Serve with warm tortilla chips.

Thai-Style Peach Sticky Rice

Thai-Style Peach Sticky Rice is a dish that you can make a lot of ways. The team at Community Farmers Market doesn’t have a specific recipe nailed down, but you can find tips and other foodies to reach out to with questions at their Instagram.

You can also find the recipe for Vegan Aguachiles on Instagram.