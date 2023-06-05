The photo montage shows where food carts will be allowed in the city of Decatur.

The City of Decatur and the Decatur Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the creation of a new vendor program that will allow up to eight food carts to operate in the city.

The plan designates four locations in Decatur Square, two in Harmony Park, one on E Ponce de Leon Avenue and one on W Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The application window is open until June 20. Any food cart vendor is eligible to apply, so long as they are current on their licenses and their carts meet the proper dimensions.

“This initiative was initially detailed in the City’s 2010 strategic plan and approved through an ordinance in 2017,” said Conor McNally, DDA chair, in a press release. “COVID caused the food cart program to be postponed, so finally bringing it to fruition is another sign our vibrant downtown has returned.”

A committee will review all applications and select the eight approved vendors who will be permitted to operate their carts for one year during the following times: Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Among the criteria considered by the committee will be highlighting cuisine that isn’t currently offered in Decatur, creating more grab-and-go food and beverage options that appeal to those working in the business district, and amplifying small businesses challenged with affording – or not desiring – a full brick-and-mortar location.

“Decatur is synonymous with eclectic food and beverage, so this program will allow for even more variety and choice for residents and visitors,” said Shirley Baylis, business development manager for the City of Decatur. “Additionally, when you consider how many food cart operators are recent immigrants and/or people of color, giving them this opportunity to grow their business aligns with Decatur’s core values of promoting and celebrating diversity.”

After 10 months, each operator will get a notice that it is time to reapply for the program, as renewals are not automatic and will go through the same process each year for approval. This gives the committee the ability to ensure the broader needs of the community are being met by the vendors and creates an additional layer of accountability.

For more information on the vendor cart program and information on how to apply, please visit www.DecaturGA.com or contact Shirley Baylis at Shirley.Baylis@decaturga.com.