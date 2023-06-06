Chamblee names Teneisha Jones as New Public Arts Coordinator

Teneisha Jones will join the city of Chamblee as their new public arts coordinator. She is the first to serve in this role.

“I am so excited to guide Chamblee’s continued investment in the Arts by engaging our diverse community and supporting the Public Arts Commission,” said Jones.

Jones will be bringing the Chamblee arts master plan to fruition, she will also serve as the city liaison to the Public Arts Commission. She served as a volunteer for the Public Arts Commission for three years.

Her educational background includes a blend of arts, administration and management. Jones received a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) from Massachusetts College of Art & Design (MassArt) and is a Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM). She is also certified in active shooter training, as well as a people management.

Jones’ creative endeavors include authoring a children’s book Zoo of Emotions, as well as being featured in art galleries for her work in handmade plush toys. She runs a crafting tutorial YouTube channel “ToniCraftShow”, and makes baby blankets for new parents.

Jones enjoys life in Chamblee with her husband, two children, a Boston Terrier puppy, a 16-year-old cat and a tank full of fish. She enjoys gardening, reading and being creative in her free time.