On May 11, 2023, 150 “Wonder Women” gathered at the Dunwoody Country Club for the annual Women for Israel Luncheon, hosted by Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF).

L to R: JNF-USA Atlanta Board Member, Justine Cohen; Israeli Consul General of the Southeast, Anat Sultan-Dadon; Rep. Esther Panitch; and JNF-USA Atlanta Board Member, Delilah Cohen

The event, an Israeli-fashion-themed reception, celebrated JNF Atlanta Board members Justine Cohen and Delilah Cohen. The two have been involved with the organization for many years, making a strong impact on the Atlanta community through their leadership and commitment to the fund.

The keynote speaker was Liraz (Liri) Cohen, who founded and owns Fashionating by Liri, an organization that focuses on uplifting Israeli fashion brands and telling the story of Israel through the distinctive lens of fashion. The organization plans runway shows, workshops, and lectures for communities interested in the ways fashion connects to the culture of Israel. Cohen, in her speech, gave guests an inside look at the history of Israeli fashion while detailing its connection to the work of JNF.

JNF supports nation-building activities in both northern and southern areas of Israel, managing programs that support ecology, site preservation, and people with disabilities, as well as overseeing study abroad programs.

JNF’s Arts and Fashion tour of Israel is scheduled for Oct. 15-22, 2023. Its initial Global Conference for Israel is set to take place in Denver from Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 2023.