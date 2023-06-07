Natalie Keng, author of “Egg Rolls & Sweet Tea.”

Just in time for National Egg Roll Day on June 10, Natalie Keng is celebrating the release of her new cookbook.

Keng, a Smyrna resident and owner of food company Chinese Southern Belle, will released her new cookbook, “Egg Rolls & Sweet Tea,” this week. The book combines Asian-American and Southern fusion dishes, sauces, and drinks, and also features stories from Keng’s childhood growing up in the deep south.

“When we learn to love the food, we are more open to the people,” Keng said in an emailed statement. “The dishes in this collection are my version of authentic, even if they don’t fit perfectly into any textbook genre. I present these cherished recipes in the hope that they will become part of your family’s supper-table favorites and evolve into the reader’s own version of authentic.”

Recipes in the book include fried chicken spring rolls with honey, rainbow black-rice salad, okra and tomato stir-fry, black-eyed pea hummus, Georgia bourbon coca-cola meatloaf, and so much more.

An event celebrating the release will take place on June 8 at the Distillery of Modern Art in Chamblee.

“Egg Rolls & Sweet Tea” is available at Global Hearth, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, and through independent booksellers. Proceeds from purchases made through Global Hearth will support local food and health initiatives along with women authors and entrepreneurs.