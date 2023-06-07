A South Korea-based auto parts maker will build its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.

Woory Industrial Co. will invest an estimated $18 million in a facility in Dublin that will create more than 130 jobs. The company specializes in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning components for both electric and internal combustion vehicles.

“We’re proud to welcome Woory Industrial as the latest job creator to help us on the path to becoming the e-mobility capital of the nation,” Kemp said. “This emerging industry continues to bring historic levels of new jobs and investment to communities all over the state, thanks to our highly skilled workforce and reliable infrastructure network.”

Unlike internal combustion engines, EVs do not have a heating source. As a result, heaters for electric vehicles are required for heating the cabin and maintaining the temperature of the battery. Pioneering development by Woory has made the company a leader in EV heating technology.

The company also is working to develop other new products for EVs as well as hydrogen-fueled vehicles.

“We are facing a revolution in the automobile industry for the first time in 100 years,” said Jungwoo Kim, Woory’s CEO. “The transition to electric vehicles is the future, and the U.S. EV market is the key market among all automobile markets.”

Woory will be hiring for positions from all fields necessary for an automotive parts plant. Interested individuals can learn more about employment opportunities at www.woory.com.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team worked with the Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority, Georgia Power, and the Technical College System of Georgia’s Quick Start program to land the project.

The new plant is expected to begin operations in November.

This story comes to Rough Draft Atlanta through a content partnership with Capitol Beat.