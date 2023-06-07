Pop-Up Chef Gabriel Tungol from Barangay will be serving Filipino BBQ at Punk Foodie Fest Vol. 2 on June 10.



Atlanta’s chef pop-ups are booming and Punk Foodie, the ‘go-to’ resource for the scene, is celebrating with Punk Foodie Fest Vol. 2 at Westside Motor Lounge on June 10 with 16 curated pop-up concepts.

The lineup will feature a BBQ section with different styles including Viet-Tex, American Craft, Filipino and American Jerk; a Corner Store with bodega style offerings; and a selection of Asian female led micro bakeries.

There will also be a smattering of cuisines that are not always easy to find in the scene including Polish, Chicago Style (beef sandwiches and hot dogs), Hispanic & Caribbean vegan, elevated soul food and Oklahoma style fried onion burgers.

Servings will be on the small side so attendees will be able to sample lots of flavors and a single QR code will give access to online ordering from all the chefs to avoid long lines. Participants will be able to sign up for the soon-to-be-launched Punk Foodie app and try Punk Foodie’s beer, Der Punker Berliner Weiße.

A portion of the event’s ticket sales will go to Flavor Forward, Punk Foodie’s charity which works with pop-up chefs to create meals for those experiencing food insecurity.