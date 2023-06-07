Wednesday rejected a Republican nominee for the county elections board who had challenged the eligibility of thousands of voters, according to a report from the

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 on Wednesday a Republican nominee for the Board of Registrations and Elections.

According to a report from the Associated Press via GPB News, Jason Frazier, one of two nominees put forth by the county Republican Party, was rejected in a 3-2 vote. The board voted unanimously to approve the other GOP nominee, Michael Heekin, and two Democratic Party nominees, Teresa Crawford and Aaron Johnson.

Voting rights groups raised concerns about Frazier’s use of Georgia law to challenge the eligibility of 10,000 Fulton County voters, saying he challenged many legitimate voters.

“Baseless challenges make it harder for voters to register to vote, cast their ballots, and have their ballots counted — while further burdening election workers and overwhelming our elections system,” said Maya Castillo, director of voter protection for Fair Fight, a group started by two-time Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Commissioner Bridget Thorne, a Republican, spoke in favor of Frazier, saying he had been doing work the county had failed to do to clean up the voter rolls.

“I am frustrated for all of you who think that having dirty voter rolls, with having 880,000 people on the voter rolls, is good,” Thorne said.

The Fulton Republican Party can submit a different nominee for its second seat on the election board.

Rejecting Frazier comes just a few weeks after controversy erupted when Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts had originally nominated former commissioner Lee Morris to chair the election board.

That would have resulted in a Republican majority on the board in the mostly Democratic county. Outcry from Democrats and voting rights groups, Morris withdrew his name.

Pitts then nominated lawyer Patrise Perkins-Hooker to lead the board, and her nomination was approved.