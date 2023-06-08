Last year’s Juneteenth celebration at the Atlanta History Center. Credit: The Wilbert Group

The Atlanta History Center has announced programming for its annual Juneteenth celebration.

This year’s immersive celebration will feature live music, storytelling, and creative activities for children at the Buckhead campus. The event, “Juneteenth 2023: Planted,” will take place on Sunday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“At Atlanta History Center, we are focused on providing well-researched, thoughtful and relevant history that showcases multiple perspectives and recognizes the many people and experiences that have shaped our country,” said Sheffield Hale, President and CEO of Atlanta History Center. “The Juneteenth program is one of the many ways we shine light on this monumental period in American history. Our goal is always to connect people, culture and history to create a better understanding of our collective past.”

“Juneteenth 2023: Planted” will feature a series of curated experiences that lead attendees across campus. Attendees will explore the history of Juneteenth through genealogy practices and agricultural techniques popularized by Black people. The event will provide valuable insight into the history of the holiday and offer tips on how to research family trees and preserve family artifacts.

The day will culminate with a celebration at Swan House Lawn. The festivities on the lawn will begin at 12 p.m., complete with face painting, lawn games, yoga, live music, sips and bites.

Juneteenth is a celebration marking the end of enslavement in the United States. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, but very few people were freed. Two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the last enslaved people in Texas became free people. June 19, 1865, was proclaimed Juneteenth and is celebrated annually.

“As we emphasize and honor the historical significance of Juneteenth, we’re committed to educating generations that will shape our world for a better tomorrow,” said Shatavia Elder, Vice President of Education at Atlanta History Center. “From panels, pop-up exhibitions, interactive educational programs, demonstrations and more, our Juneteenth event will provide opportunities to learn about, engage in and celebrate this pivotal moment in history.”

“Juneteenth 2023: Planted” is part of Atlanta History Center’s celebration of the Civic Season. For additional information visit www.atlantahistorycenter.com/events/juneteenth.