A rendering of the AT&T Lofts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Image courtesy of Heather Sautter

Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium has announced that it will be launching a new premium seating option for fans this upcoming August.

Referred to as the AT&T Lofts, the new premium seating area will be located in the stadium’s AT&T Perch (which can be found on the 200 level).

The AT&T Lofts will consist of five private or shared areas that can host between 18-40 people at a time. These areas will feature a number of luxurious amenities for eventgoers to enjoy, including flexible lounge seating, an all-inclusive menu, along with a personal attendant.

According to a release, Mercedes-Benz Stadium says that the AT&T Lofts “will create additional premium, yet intimate seating options for fans, complementing existing premium areas” — including the Maybach Terraces and Delta SKY360 Terraces that were constructed back in 2022.

“Since opening the stadium, it’s been part of our culture to ask our fans for feedback on ways we can enhance their experience,” said Doug Roberts, vice president of Stadium Events and Premium Sales.

“We’ve discovered that many fans are looking for options with maximum flexibility. As part of our listen and respond philosophy, we want to continue to provide spaces beyond traditional clubs and suite seating that can be nimble and change as our guests’ needs change. This product is designed to be flexible to meet the desires of our fans.”

The AT&T Lofts will be offered for sale for the remainder of the 2023 calendar year on an event-by-event basis, at a rate similar to what suites sell for on a per ticket basis — with prices varying depending on the type of event and setup.

“Our plan is to be flexible to market demand and be able to sell on an annual basis for Falcons and United, as well as offer on an event-by-event basis.” said Roberts. “We will continue to evaluate how the spaces are being used and adjust as needed.”

To learn more about the AT&T Lofts, head over to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium website.

Rendering of the new AT&T Lofts. (Images courtesy of Heather Sautter)