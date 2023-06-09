Chris McCain

The Atlanta Pride Committee’s (APC) Board of Directors has named Chris McCain as its new executive director.

A native of metro Atlanta, he will oversee all facets of APC’s work, leading the strategic planning, organizational management, external affairs, and fundraising. McCain began his new role on May 22,

“We couldn’t be more excited that Chris will be leading APC into its next chapter,” said Board Chair Crystal Stubbs. “His passion for and commitment to social justice—particularly for the LGBTQIA+ community—along with his breadth of nonprofit leadership experience really impressed our search committee.”

Throughout his career, McCain has served causes that advance justice and equity. Prior to joining APC, McCain was Director of Philanthropy at The Bail Project, a national nonprofit organization working to make sure that no one is sitting in jail pretrial because of their race or poverty. While at The Bail Project, McCain built a diversified fundraising program from the ground up, leading his team to raise more than $100 million over five years.

Before that, McCain was Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Forum for Theological Exploration where he oversaw programs for young adults discerning careers in ministry, education, and advocacy. He has also worked in fundraising at Emory University and was an inaugural Fellow at the Jessie Ball duPont Fund.

A graduate of Norcross High School, McCain holds a Bachelor of Arts from Davidson College and a Master of Divinity from Vanderbilt University. He is a member of the LEAD Atlanta Class of 2018. After living in Los Angeles, CA, for the past five years, he recently moved to Decatur, GA, with his husband, Brian.

“I’m truly honored to join the Atlanta Pride Committee at this moment,” said McCain. “For more than a decade, I’ve enjoyed attending the Atlanta Pride Festival and marching in the Parade. I’m really looking forward to building on APC’s proud legacy of fostering community for queer people from across Atlanta and beyond.”

In addition to welcoming its new leadership, APC announced the theme of this year’s Festival, “Show Up and Show Out.” Since Atlanta’s first Pride Parade in 1970 on the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, Atlanta’s Parade—and subsequently, its festival—has urged the LGBTQIA+ community in Georgia and across the South to show up for each other and to show out with acts of protest, activism, education, and celebration.

“We hope you will warmly welcome our new Executive Director by showing up and showing out to this year’s Festival,” said Board Vice Chair Aryc W. Mosher. “Especially right now, we need what Pride is all about: a joyful celebration of visibility, community, and justice for queer people in Atlanta and around the South.”

For more information about the Atlanta Pride Committee, visit www.atlantapride.org.