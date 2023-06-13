Are you a hiking or walking enthusiast? Alpharetta has plenty of trails for you to explore. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful walk or a challenging hike, you’ll find what you’re looking for.

The trails in Alpharetta are known for their scenic beauty and offer a variety of terrain, from flat and easy to steep and rocky. So put on your hiking boots and get ready to explore the great outdoors!

1. Big Creek Greenway

The Big Creek Greenway is one of the most popular trails in Alpharetta. The concrete path has a total length of roughly nine miles and runs along Big Creek in a direction that is parallel to North Point Parkway. It begins at Windward Parkway at Marconi Drive and ends at Mansell Road. Between Haynes Bridge Road and Mansell Road is a path made of soft mulch that goes all the way around a big marsh. This protected body of water provides a haven for a variety of birds and animals, including blue herons, deer, ducks, and geese from Canada. The trail is perfect for both walking and biking.

The trail is paved and features rest areas, benches, and scenic views of the Big Creek. The trailhead is located at North Point Parkway and Kimball Bridge Road. Mile zero for the City of Alpharetta’s portion of the trail will begin at the City Limits of Alpharetta and Roswell. The mileage ends at the Marconi Trailhead. Mile markers only reflect the distance on the main trail.

You can find a map of the trail here.

WHERE CAN THE GREENWAY BE ACCESSED?

Alpharetta YMCA: From Old Milton Parkway, go 1/4 mile north on North Point Parkway to Preston Ridge Road and turn right toward the Ed Isakson/Alpharetta YMCA.

Haynes Bridge Road: From North Point Parkway, go 1/5 mile south on Haynes Bridge Road. A parking lot is on the east/left side of Haynes Bridge Road.

North Point Mall: Driving northbound on North Point Parkway halfway between Mansell and Haynes Bridge Roads, find the greenway sign directly across from Haverty’s Furniture. Parking is located in a wooded area. Restrooms are available at that location. 800 feet south of this entrance is the North Point Village retail center. Walk behind the shops to the stairway that leads to the wetlands mulch trail. Note: The stairs are not A.D.A. accessible.

Kimball Bridge Road: Rock Mill Park, located 1/4 mile southeast of North Point Parkway, has Greenway parking and public restrooms. This area is prone to flood during heavy rains.

Marconi Drive: Follow Marconi Drive off of Windward Parkway to reach a small parking area at the northern end of the Greenway.

2. Webb Bridge Park Trail

Webb Bridge Park Trail is an excellent trail that is highly recommended for those who enjoy outdoor activities such as walking and running. The trail is 1.4 miles long, which is perfect for those who want to enjoy a leisurely stroll or a brisk run. The trail is well-maintained and paved, which makes it easy to navigate, and it is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels.

One of the highlights of this trail is the stunning views that it offers of the lake and surrounding woods. The scenery is breathtaking and provides a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

The trailhead is conveniently located at 4780 Webb Bridge Road, which makes it easily accessible for anyone who wants to enjoy this beautiful trail. Additionally, there are plenty of amenities nearby, including restrooms and picnic areas, making it a great place to spend an afternoon with family and friends.

3. Wills Park Trail

Wills Park Trail is a 1.7-mile trail located in the heart of Wills Park, a beautiful, scenic park that offers a variety of outdoor activities for the whole family. The trail is paved and is perfect for walking, running, and biking enthusiasts.

As you walk, jog, or bike along the trail, you’ll enjoy stunning views of the park, including its lush greenery, sparkling water features, and peaceful surroundings. Generally considered an easy route, it takes an average of 34 min to complete.

The trailhead is conveniently located at 11925 Wills Road, making it easily accessible to visitors and locals alike. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.

Accessibility:

There is a large paved parking lot at the start of the route off of Wills Road and there are multiple designated accessible parking spaces with at least seven striped access aisles. The trail surface is smoothly paved asphalt and typically at least six feet wide. The estimated grade is mostly gentle (5% or less) except for moderately steep sections at about 0.2 miles and 0.6 miles when going counterclockwise. Wheelchair/mobility equipment or stroller users may need assistance there.