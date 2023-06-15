Head of School Kevin Glass (center) with Director of Innovation Marsha Maxwell (right), curriculum developer Adam Lapish, and two Atlanta United Academy Players at the Atlanta United Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Atlanta United and Atlanta International School (AIS) have announced a first-of-its-kind education program for high school-aged players in the Atlanta United Academy club.

The program will provide players with access to a tailored curriculum in a hybrid setting, specifically designed to fit around and support players’ training schedule and club commitments. Registered students will begin classes with AIS in August with members of the club’s Academy, Second Team and First Team enrolled in the program.

AIS, a private, non-profit school for 3K – Grade 12, will provide teaching in-person at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground, online and at the AIS campus in Buckhead. The hybrid education program affords players flexibility to accommodate the nature of club soccer obligations while also taking part in traditional high school experiences.

According to officials, high school students involved in Atlanta United’s Academy program have struggled with balancing the club’s morning practices with a typical school schedule, with many opting for homeschooling.

“High school is a formative time for all students. But for young athletes pursuing an elite sporting program, there can be a sense of missing out on regular school experiences,” AIS Head of School Kevin Glass said.

“Finding balance between the classroom and the field can become a challenge for any player when they are pursuing a professional soccer career. This new program with AIS removes nearly every hurdle our players encounter from a schedule perspective, while also delivering a high-quality education in an environment that suits their lifestyle. We want our players to be diligent in their studies and in training, and we couldn’t be happier to offer a program that allows players a path to thrive in both areas,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said.

Atlanta United student athletes will also have access to a range of student support resources that are available to AIS students, including learning support, college counseling and social and emotional counseling. The curriculum provided will lead to a Georgia state high school diploma.