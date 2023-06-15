Mayor John Ernst swears in City Clerk Sandra Bryant.

The city of Brookhaven made history this week when it promoted the first Latina to the position of city clerk.

Sandra Bryant was advanced from deputy city clerk by Mayor John Ernst and city council at the June 13 meeting. Bryant’s new role begins July 1.

Bryant, who is originally from Mexico, holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Master’s Clerk Certification designations, both in Georgia and internationally.

“It is an honor and a great responsibility to be the first Latina to hold the position of city clerk for the city of Brookhaven, a city that has had an impeccable track record in its 10 years of existence. It is a challenge that I assume with great pride and commitment,” said Bryant, who has served as deputy clerk since 2015.

“Sandra is highly qualified, knows the city, has credentials and furthers our ongoing commitment to our burgeoning Hispanic community by having a bilingual clerk,” Ernst said.