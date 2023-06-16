A 27-year-old man told police he was kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed while out jogging at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Glenwood Park in southeast Atlanta. He was later found bleeding and asking for help on Pharr Road in Buckhead.

Atlanta Police officers were dispatched to 400 Pharr Road in Buckhead on June 14 at 7:40 a.m. where they found the victim with multiple lacerations and bleeding from the head. He told officers he had been pistol-whipped by the assailants.

The victim stated that around 2:30 a.m., he was running at his apartment complex near Bill Kennedy Way when he was approached by three Hispanic males in a black pickup truck. The males then forced him into the truck against his will.

The victim attempted to fight off the suspects but was physically assaulted while doing so, but managed to escape. He said he blacked out several times and then found himself on Pharr Road in Buckhead without his shoes, wallet, or phone.

A female pedestrian and a man working out at an apartment gym on Pharr Road both called 911 after making contact with the victim.

The police report said the victim’s face and head injuries were consistent with someone who was pistol-whipped. He was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment and the investigation continues.