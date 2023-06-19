Brookhaven is proposing to maintain last year’s millage rates, pending a vote by the city council on June 28. The city has the lowest millage rate in DeKalb County.

Finance Director Oscar Medina explained the city’s tax structure, which includes property tax and special districts, at the June 13 council meeting.

Property taxes are set by the county’s millage rate and the fair market value determined by the county’s appraisal department.

Property tax for Brookhaven homeowners will not increase. Since 2015, Brookhaven’s millage rate has been 2.74 and will produce $12.6 million in revenue.

The General Obligation Bond to fund park improvements was approved by voters in the November 2018 election. The FY2023 millage for the GOB is being set at 0.49 mills, a decrease from last year. It will produce $2.2 million in revenue.

The I-85 and North Druid Hills special tax district, created in 2014, funds police, code enforcement, and infrastructure. The millage rate will remain 6.450 for FY2023, but it will produce 44 percent more than in 2022 due to an increase in the property tax digest. Revenue from the special district will produce $1.4 million for district services.

LaVista Park special district funds the most recent annexation. The millage rate is being set at 1.6 mills for the last year of its repayment of the loan to the city’s general fund.

Lastly, the special service district is staying at 4 mills to produce $1.97 million in revenue. As the newest district which collects taxes only from commercial properties, not for homeowners, is funding City Hall.

Two public hearings will take place on June 28 at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. in city hall. The council is expected to vote on the millage rates at the June 28 meeting at 7 p.m.