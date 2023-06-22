Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Blueberries, strawberries, peaches, peppers, eggplant, tomatoes, onions, summer squash, zucchini, green beans, cucumbers, broccoli, potatoes, beets, carrots, turnips, swiss chard, kale, collard greens, lettuces, arugula, fennel, celery, microgreens, radishes, gourmet mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Pesto Couscous with Grilled Peaches

Pesto Couscous with Grilled Peaches Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 scratch & dent peaches, cut into slices

1 handful of sunflower sprouts

1 handful of pea tendrils

1 handful of wood sorrel

1 onion scape

1 cup Israeli cous cous

2 cups veg broth

Handful of basil

1/2 cup olive oil + 3 TBS

4 cloves garlic, pan roasted until golden brown

1/4 cup walnuts, (or sunflower seeds, pine nuts, cashews) toasted with a little oil in a pan or the toaster oven

2 TBS nutritional yeast (or Parmesan cheese)

Juice of 1/2 a lemon

Salt to taste

Directions:

Couscous: rinse couscous until water runs clear. Heat a medium sized sauce pan over medium heat and add a couple tablespoons of olive oil. Add couscous and toast it for about 2 mins, stirring as you go. Slowly add veg broth and continue stirring until all liquid is absorbed. Set aside. For the pesto: combine walnuts, 1/2 cup olive oil, basil, pea tendrils, lemon juice, sunflower sprouts, onion scape , roasted garlic, nutritional yeast in a blender and blend until smooth. Add salt to taste. For the peaches: Heat a cast iron over medium heat, add 1 tbs olive oil and cook peach slices until they form a beautiful dark caramelization. Remove from heat . Put it together: Fold your desired amount of pesto into your couscous. Garnish with wood sorrel and a little pea tendril, and finally your roasted peaches.

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 small/medium Vidalia onion

½ bunch of collards

½ bunch of parsley

½ bunch of scallions

½ bag of salad mix micro greens

1 small cucumber

1 green garlic

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1 bag fusilli noodles

1 cup Italian dressing

Directions:

Into a large bowl combine the ribboned collards, chopped onion, parsley, scallions, micro greens, cucumber, and green garlic with half a cup of the dressing. Allow to marinade while the pasta cooks. Drain your cooked pasta, place the pasta back into its cooking vessel, then toss with a quarter cup of the dressing. Allow to cool for 5 minutes then add to the bowl of marinated greens. Once you’ve tossed the pasta with the greens add the chopped tomatoes and last quarter cup of dressing then toss again. Enjoy now or allow to further marinade on the counter or in the fridge for half an hour before serving.

You can also find the recipes for Pesto Couscous with Grilled Peaches and Pasta Salad on Instagram.