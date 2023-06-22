Erik Gonzalez // Shutterstock

The draft is a seminal moment for many incoming players. Putting aside competitive stakes, each young athlete’s life is irreversibly altered by the fame and fortune that comes with being an NBA player. The exorbitant contract values ensures these players almost never have to worry about personal finances. Plus, these young guns get to play alongside some of their basketball idols for a living. With these high stakes, it’s easy to see why the draft is so revered.

Likewise, the fortunes of a city and franchise can be completely transformed by a draft pick. LeBron James, for instance, brought Cleveland its first sports championship in 52 years and was also reportedly worth hundreds of millions to the city’s downtown economy. It almost goes without saying that Michael Jordan built the Chicago Bulls from the ground up into a championship team whose dynamic would reverberate through the decades.

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Atlanta Hawks history using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to a formula that approximates their career achievements, career value, and play quality. The formula encompasses Basketball-Reference.com’s Hall of Fame probability, career win shares, and value over replacement player, aka VORP. For players drafted before data is available for VORP, half of the player’s win shares were used in its place to calculate their Stacker score.

Basketball Hall of Fame inductees were given a minimum of 60% for their Hall of Fame probability, indicating a worthy résumé for their time but not up to par with some modern players. Scores were normalized to 100 based on the scoring leader. Keep reading to see where your favorite players fall on the list.

#50. George Trapp

– Stacker score: 2.5

– Fifth overall pick in 1971

– Played two seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 8.4 win shares

#49. Don Collins

– Stacker score: 2.6

– 18th overall pick in 1980

– Played one season with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 10.5 win shares, 0.2 box plus/minus, 3.5 VORP

#48. Al Wood

– Stacker score: 2.6

– Fourth overall pick in 1981

– Played one season with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 15.4 win shares, -1.3 box plus/minus, 1.8 VORP

#47. Al Ferrari

– Stacker score: 2.7

– 17th overall pick in 1955

– Played five seasons with St. Louis Hawks

– Career averages: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 8.9 win shares

#46. Hub Reed

– Stacker score: 2.8

– 15th overall pick in 1958

– Played two seasons with St. Louis Hawks

– Career averages: 5.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 9.3 win shares

#45. Kevin Huerter

– Stacker score: 2.9

– 19th overall pick in 2018

– Played four seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 12.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 14.3 win shares, -0.8 box plus/minus, 3.1 VORP

#44. Randy Wittman

– Stacker score: 2.9

– 22nd overall pick in 1983

– Played five seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 17.2 win shares, -1.3 box plus/minus, 2.1 VORP

#43. Wilbur Holland

– Stacker score: 2.9

– 75th overall pick in 1975

– Played one season with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 14.0 win shares, -0.4 box plus/minus, 3.3 VORP

#42. John Barnhill

– Stacker score: 3.1

– 79th overall pick in 1959

– Played four seasons with St. Louis Hawks

– Career averages: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 10.4 win shares

– Accolades

— 1970 ABA Champ



#41. Chico Vaughn

– Stacker score: 3.1

– 28th overall pick in 1962

– Played four seasons with St. Louis Hawks

– Career averages: 11.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 10.4 win shares

– Accolades

— 1968 ABA Champ

— 1x All Star



#40. Adam Keefe

– Stacker score: 3.8

– 10th overall pick in 1992

– Played two seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 5.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 24.9 win shares, -1.3 box plus/minus, 1.7 VORP

#39. Alan Henderson

– Stacker score: 3.8

– 16th overall pick in 1995

– Played nine seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 28.0 win shares, -1.8 box plus/minus, 0.6 VORP

#38. Mike Muscala

– Stacker score: 3.9

– 44th overall pick in 2013

– Played five seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 6.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 19.1 win shares, 0.2 box plus/minus, 4.2 VORP

#37. Dwight Jones

– Stacker score: 4.1

– Ninth overall pick in 1973

– Played three seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 8.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 27.6 win shares, -1.6 box plus/minus, 1.6 VORP

#36. Tom Henderson

– Stacker score: 4.4

– Seventh overall pick in 1974

– Played three seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 22.1 win shares, -1.0 box plus/minus, 4.4 VORP

– Accolades

— 1978 NBA Champ



#35. Dennis Schröder

– Stacker score: 4.4

– 17th overall pick in 2013

– Played five seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 14.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 26.2 win shares, -1.4 box plus/minus, 3.0 VORP

#34. Jon Koncak

– Stacker score: 4.9

– Fifth overall pick in 1985

– Played 10 seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 4.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 29.2 win shares, -1.2 box plus/minus, 3.3 VORP

#33. Bob Houbregs

– Stacker score: 5.0

– Third overall pick in 1953

– Played one season with Milwaukee Hawks

– Career averages: 9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 16.5 win shares

– Accolade

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#32. Marvin Webster

– Stacker score: 5.7

– Third overall pick in 1975

– Career averages: 7.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 28.1 win shares, -0.1 box plus/minus, 6.2 VORP

#31. Josh Childress

– Stacker score: 5.8

– Sixth overall pick in 2004

– Played four seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 25.7 win shares, 0.8 box plus/minus, 7.4 VORP

#30. Bob Ferry

– Stacker score: 6.1

– Seventh overall pick in 1959

– Played one season with St. Louis Hawks

– Career averages: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 20.2 win shares

#29. John Collins

– Stacker score: 6.8

– 19th overall pick in 2017

– Played six seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 15.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 32.3 win shares, 0.9 box plus/minus, 7.8 VORP

#28. John Tresvant

– Stacker score: 7.3

– 42nd overall pick in 1964

– Played two seasons with St. Louis Hawks

– Career averages: 9.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 24.4 win shares

#27. Mel Hutchins

– Stacker score: 8.9

– Second overall pick in 1951

– Played two seasons with Milwaukee Hawks

– Career averages: 11.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 27.9 win shares

– Hall of Fame probability: 3.0%

– Accolades

— 1951-52 TRB Champ

— 1951-52 ROY *

— 4x All Star



#26. Stacey Augmon

– Stacker score: 9.0

– Ninth overall pick in 1991

– Played five seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 8.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 43.8 win shares, -0.2 box plus/minus, 9.8 VORP

#25. Eddie Johnson

– Stacker score: 9.4

– 49th overall pick in 1977

– Played nine seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 15.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 41.0 win shares, 0.4 box plus/minus, 12.1 VORP

– Accolades

— 2x All-Defensive

— 2x All Star



#24. Trae Young

– Stacker score: 9.5

– Fifth overall pick in 2018

– Played five seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 25.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 9.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 33.0 win shares, 3.1 box plus/minus, 15.3 VORP

– Accolades

— 2021-22 All-NBA

— 2x All Star



#23. Butch Beard

– Stacker score: 9.9

– 10th overall pick in 1969

– Played one season with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 32.8 win shares

– Accolades

— 1975 NBA Champ

— 1x All Star



#22. Kevin Willis

– Stacker score: 10.1

– 11th overall pick in 1984

– Played 11 seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 12.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 81.8 win shares, -2.1 box plus/minus, -1.0 VORP

– Accolades

— 2003 NBA Champ

— 1991-92 All-NBA

— 1x All Star



#21. Dave Gambee

– Stacker score: 10.8

– Seventh overall pick in 1958

– Played two seasons with St. Louis Hawks

– Career averages: 10.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 35.9 win shares

– Accolades

— 1967 NBA Champ



#20. Jeff Teague

– Stacker score: 11.7

– 19th overall pick in 2009

– Played eight seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 12.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 52.4 win shares, 0.6 box plus/minus, 14.3 VORP

– Accolades

— 2021 NBA Champ

— 1x All Star



#19. Jim Washington

– Stacker score: 11.8

– Eighth overall pick in 1965

– Played one season with St. Louis Hawks and four seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 10.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 39.3 win shares

#18. Boris Diaw

– Stacker score: 12.0

– 21st overall pick in 2003

– Played two seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 8.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 51.6 win shares, 0.1 box plus/minus, 15.5 VORP

– Accolades

— 2014 NBA Champ



#17. Willie Naulls

– Stacker score: 12.2

– 10th overall pick in 1956

– Played one season with St. Louis Hawks

– Career averages: 15.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 34.3 win shares

– Hall of Fame probability: 11.6%

– Accolades

— 3x NBA Champ

— 4x All Star



#16. Marvin Williams

– Stacker score: 12.6

– Second overall pick in 2005

– Played seven seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 10.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 65.1 win shares, -0.4 box plus/minus, 12.3 VORP

#15. Tree Rollins

– Stacker score: 14.7

– 14th overall pick in 1977

– Played 11 seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 5.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 63.9 win shares, 1.1 box plus/minus, 18.8 VORP

– Accolades

— 1982-83 BLK Champ

— 2x All-Defensive



#14. John Drew

– Stacker score: 15.3

– 25th overall pick in 1974

– Played eight seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 20.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 68.9 win shares, 1.4 box plus/minus, 18.7 VORP

– Accolades

— 2x All Star



#13. Josh Smith

– Stacker score: 15.9

– 17th overall pick in 2004

– Played nine seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 51.0 win shares, 1.7 box plus/minus, 27.2 VORP

– Accolades

— 2009-10 All-Defensive



#12. Zelmo Beaty

– Stacker score: 17.5

– Third overall pick in 1962

– Played six seasons with St. Louis Hawks and one season with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 17.1 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 58.2 win shares

– Accolades

— 1971 ABA Champ

— 5x All Star

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#11. Dick Snyder

– Stacker score: 17.5

– 14th overall pick in 1966

– Played two seasons with St. Louis Hawks

– Career averages: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 58.3 win shares

– Accolades

— 1979 NBA Champ



#10. Doc Rivers

– Stacker score: 19.3

– 31st overall pick in 1983

– Played eight seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 68.2 win shares, 3.1 box plus/minus, 30.5 VORP

– Accolades

— 1x All Star



#9. Jeff Mullins

– Stacker score: 19.8

– Sixth overall pick in 1964

– Played two seasons with St. Louis Hawks

– Career averages: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 62.8 win shares

– Hall of Fame probability: 5.3%

– Accolades

— 1975 NBA Champ

— 3x All Star



#8. Pete Maravich

– Stacker score: 24.0

– Third overall pick in 1970

– Played four seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 24.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 46.7 win shares

– Accolades

— 1976-77 Scoring Champ

— 4x All-NBA

— 5x All Star

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#7. Jason Terry

– Stacker score: 26.0

– 10th overall pick in 1999

– Played five seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 13.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 102.0 win shares, 1.5 box plus/minus, 37.4 VORP

– Accolades

— 2011 NBA Champ



#6. Paul Silas

– Stacker score: 26.2

– 12th overall pick in 1964

– Played four seasons with St. Louis Hawks and one season with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 9.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 79.9 win shares

– Hall of Fame probability: 12.7%

– Accolades

— 3x NBA Champ

— 5x All-Defensive

— 2x All Star



#5. Al Horford

– Stacker score: 29.7

– Third overall pick in 2007

– Played nine seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 13.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 106.6 win shares, 2.9 box plus/minus, 40.4 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 12.2%

– Accolades

— 2010-11 All-NBA

— 2017-18 All-Defensive

— 5x All Star



#4. Lou Hudson

– Stacker score: 34.4

– Fourth overall pick in 1966

– Played two seasons with St. Louis Hawks and nine seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 20.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 81.0 win shares

– Accolades

— 1969-70 All-NBA

— 6x All Star

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#3. Lenny Wilkens

– Stacker score: 45.2

– Sixth overall pick in 1960

– Played eight seasons with St. Louis Hawks

– Career averages: 16.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 95.5 win shares

– Accolades

— 1969-70 AST Champ

— 1970-71 AS MVP

— 9x All Star

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#2. Dominique Wilkins

– Stacker score: 48.8

– Third overall pick in 1982

– Played 12 seasons with Atlanta Hawks

– Career averages: 24.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 117.5 win shares, 3.3 box plus/minus, 50.6 VORP

– Accolades

— 1985-86 Scoring Champ

— 7x All-NBA

— 9x All Star

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#1. Bob Pettit

– Stacker score: 57.6

– Second overall pick in 1954

– Played one season with Milwaukee Hawks and 10 seasons with St. Louis Hawks

– Career averages: 26.4 PTS, 16.2 REB, 3.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 136.0 win shares

– Accolades

— 1958 NBA Champ

— 2x MVP

— 2x Scoring Champ

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee