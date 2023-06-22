Muchacho (photo by Gabi Valledares)

For the team at Muchacho, earning the rank of one of the best breakfast spots in the nation was as much of a surprise to them as it was to anyone else.

“We were just as shocked as everyone else when the article came out,” said General Manager Rozie Slaughter. “We were like, what? That’s awesome!”

The Travel + Leisure article, which was released on May 19, called Michael Lennox’s Reynoldstown breakfast spot “the perfect cocktail of buzzy atmosphere, yummy food, and delightful beverages.” It was one of 15 restaurants that made the cut.

Slaughter said even though the moment came as a surprise, the Muchacho team felt honored to be recognized.

“One of the things that’s in my DNA, coming from restaurants, being in the Atlanta restaurant scene, is you never know who’s watching or who’s paying attention,” Slaughter said. “It’s nice to just simply be recognized for doing what you do everyday.”

Slaughter, who will have been with Muchacho for two years this August and used to work at Farm Burger, said that working at Muchacho feels like a full circle moment.

“It’s funny, because before I started working for Muchacho when we were opening the Farm Burger in Grant Park, I would come by every morning and get breakfast tacos,” Slaughter said. “I never thought that would be the path, but it’s how we wound up.”

Located in an old train depot where the Atlanta BeltLine intersects with Memorial Drive, Slaughter said that Muchacho’s vibe and culture set it apart from other breakfast spots in the city.

“I feel like we create an environment [where] you know, we don’t take ourselves too seriously,” Slaughter said. “We want people to be able to come in and have a great cup of coffee, or do some work from their laptops – providing a space with good vibes for all to enjoy.”

So if you’re heading into Muchacho for breakfast, what should you try? A couple of new menu items have recently made an appearance, including chilaquiles.

“To use the words of one of my employees, it’s got me in a chokehold,” Slaughter said. “I eat it everyday.”