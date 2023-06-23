Front row, from left: Evan Hoag, Cole Paolercio, Garrett Moore. Second row, from left: Emmett Cole, BJ Smith, AJ Martin, Connor Campbell, Ari Russo, Miller Gaines, Colton Dunagan, Barrett Houser, Evan Paolercio. Top row, from left: Coaches Patrick Campbell, Andy Dunagan, Luke Gaines and Anthony Paolercio.

It was a home run for Brookhaven’s Murphey Candler Blue Sox 10U team when they won the Dizzy Dean Baseball State Championship in Acworth on June 18.

The allstar team – on a 10-0 streak – is heading to the National Dizzy Dean World Series in Southhaven, MS, on June 25. They’re guaranteed three games, but the schedule has not been set.

Representing Brookhaven and surrounding areas, the team will be carrying the city of Brookhaven flag and State of Georgia flag during the tournament parade festivities.