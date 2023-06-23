Sandy Springs City Manager Eden Freeman (Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs City Council adopted a budget for fiscal year 2024 with a $141 million general fund after holding a final public hearing on June 20.

The budget takes effect on July 1. No comments were received during the public hearing.

“The FY2024 budget reaffirms our dedication to public safety, our employees, and our city’s financial stability,” City Manager Eden Freeman said. “We are making targeted investments in transportation, parks, and facilities that will enhance the quality of life for all our residents and businesses.”

A published budget message from Freeman and Chief Financial Officer Toni Carlisle reported that the millage rate remains at 4.731 and maintains enough reserves in the fund balance to ensure sound fiscal integrity for the city. The city charter requires approval by residents at the ballot box for a change to the millage rate.

The budget for all operating, capital and special revenue funds totaled $1.04 billion. The general fund, which accounts for most of the city’s operation, has a budget of $141 million. Of that amount, $65 million was allocated for personnel and related benefits. Another $37 million goes to operations and equipment with $26 million for capital improvements. The city budget puts $12.6 million toward debt service.

All employees that meet certain standards may get a 6 percent salary increase and may become eligible for an additional bonus based on job performance.

For more information about the FY2024 budget, visit the City of Sandy Springs’ website.