Real estate investment firm Jamestown has announced that pre-leasing is now underway at Ponce City Market’s Signal House.

Signal House is a new 21-story, 162-unit residential building located directly adjacent to the Atlanta BeltLine at North Avenue. The building was designed for active adults aged 55-plus.

The building offers one- to three- bedroom residences, with each residence featuring light-filled interiors, spacious bedrooms, modernized kitchens, balconies with views of Old Fourth Ward and more.

Among the amenities that will be included are a pool terrace, multipurpose fitness room, wellness rooms, a clubhouse lounge, and a dining room, to name a few. The building will also have numerous common spaces, such as a rooftop terrace and community gardens.

Signal House will be offering an all-in-one smartphone app for its residents, which can be used for a variety of functions, including paying rent, booking a suite of services (maintenance, housekeeping, dog walking, etc.), scheduling appointments, arranging a ride-share, keyless entry and managing the in-suite thermostat.

The building will also have a community coordinator who will plan onsite events, classes, and gatherings (all bookable through the smartphone app) for residents.

Jamestown says that Signal House’s incorporation of fully integrated technologies, services and experiences will create a more “connected community,” according to a release.

“We believe there is unmet demand for an intown, tech-enabled community living experience tailored to a more sophisticated audience,” said Michael Phillips, president of Jamestown.

“Signal House integrates digital convenience with high-touch analog support to create a frictionless lifestyle. Interwoven with the broader Ponce City Market community and amenities, Signal House will be a community within a community organized around wellness, culinary, and other lifestyle programming and made effortless by intuitive tech.”

Signal House is a part of the next phase of Ponce City Market’s mixed-use development plans, which will include over 700,000 square feet of new live, work, and shop space.

Signal House’s residences are expected to be move-in ready sometime in the fall of this year.

For more information, head over to signalhouse.com.