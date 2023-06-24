The Pierre de Coubertin Medal was awarded to longtime Olympic editor and reporter Ed Hula.

This week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presented the Pierre de Coubertin Medal to longtime Olympic editor and reporter Ed Hula.

Established in 1997, the Pierre de Coubertin Medal is awarded by the IOC to individuals — including educators, writers, sports executives, cultural figures, corporate leaders, among others — who exemplify the Olympic spirit and its ideals through exceptional service to the Olympic Movement.

Back in March of this year, the IOC Executive Board voted to award the medal to Hula to honor his 35 years of Olympic reporting and 30-plus years as founder and editor of Around The Rings — which became known as the world’s leading news source for the Olympic Movement, according to a release.

Hula was presented with his medal during a special ceremony at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. The event was hosted by IOC President Thomas Bach.

“Over the past 40 years, Ed Hula has covered the Olympic Games for radio, television, print and online publications, making him one of the few, if not the one and only, truly multimedia Olympic Games correspondent,” said Bach during the ceremony.

“During this time, the world of journalism and the Olympic Movement have undergone tremendous changes, and Ed was always at the forefront to report on those developments — and to report them using the leading medium of the day. In doing so, you have established yourself as one of the foremost Olympic experts.”

Hula started his Georgia career during the 1980s as a writer/producer for CNN, before eventually moving to Peach State Public Radio.

During the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Hula’s voice became a familiar sound to listeners throughout The Big Peach when he was appointed Olympics editor for WGST News Radio.

Years before, right before the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, Hula had launched his own company and published The Hula Report — which was later changed to Around the Rings.

Over the years since, Hula became one of the world’s most respected sports business journalists, travelling to nearly 100 countries and covering the Olympics and other sport events.

In receiving the Pierre de Coubertin Medal, Hula became the fourth-ever U.S. recipient to be awarded with the prestigious honor.

“While I have put in some hard yards covering the Olympics, this recognition from the IOC is only possible through the talents and support of great colleagues, including family,” said Hula. “Thanks to the IOC for including me, us, among the Pierre de Coubertin medalists. It is an honor to join these ranks named for the founder of the Games I became destined to follow.”

Currently, Hula lives near Orlando, Florida, where he launched a consultancy, Hula Sport Communications, earlier this year.