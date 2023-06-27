Grand Tasting Westside is on July 20.

Taste of Atlanta has tickets on sale for its inaugural Grand Tasting Westside event on July 20.

The tasting will celebrate the best of Atlanta’s Westside chefs and restaurant scene, according to a press release. The event will take place at The Foundry at Puritan Mill at 916 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard on July 20 from 7-10 p.m.

“The Westside is home to many of the best restaurants in Atlanta all within a few square miles. The neighborhood is buzzing with a wide variety of culinary experiences and has such a rich diversity in cuisine and chef talent,” said Dale DeSena, founder of Taste of Atlanta, in the release. “We are thrilled to debut our first Grand Tasting Westside event experience this summer and can’t wait to showcase the best eats from this amazing culinary community.”

All-inclusive tickets to Grand Tasting Westside will include unlimited tastings from 25 of the area’s best restaurants, along with wine, beer, and cocktail tastings. There will also be live music for entertainment.

Participating restaurants include Naanstop, Delbar, Hattie B’s Chicken, Taqueria La Luz, Wagamama, and Your 3rd Spot. A full list of participating restaurants can be found on the event website.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online.