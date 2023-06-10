Photo courtesy of Delbar.

Delbar, a Middle Eastern restaurant anchored in Inman Park, is opening a new location in Buckhead.

The restaurant will take over the King + Duke space at the corner of Peachtree Road and West Paces Ferry Road, according to a press release. Opening this winter, the new location joins the original Inman Park restaurant and a new storefront in Alpharetta.

“Our team is thrilled to finally bring Delbar to Buckhead,” said owner Fares Kargar in the release. “This beautiful new space will enable us to offer more outdoor dining, live entertainment, new menu items and unique private events.”

The new 6,000 square foot restaurant will feature a main dining room, indoor bar, and a covered patio and outdoor bar that will host live entertainment on the weekends. The Buckhead location will offer new cocktails and two different menus at the indoor and outdoor bars.