A local Middle Eastern restaurant is opening a new location in Alpharetta on May 10.

The new location of Delbar, a Middle Eastern restaurant and bar in the Inman Park neighborhood, will be 4120 Old Milton Parkway, according to a press release. The new space will initially be open Tuesday-Sunday for dinner, but is expected to eventually be open seven days a week for brunch, lunch and dinner.

Much like at the Inman Park location, the Alpharetta menu will draw from owner and native Iranian Fares Kargar’s family recipes, offering up Persian cuisine with Israeli, Turkish, and Lebanese touches. The new restaurant’s beverage program from Beverage Director Francis Coligado will also be centered around Persian flavors.

The new 8,000 square foot restaurant is designed by Kargar himself with Archie Bolden as the consulting designer.